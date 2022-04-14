Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Thursday April 14, 2022

Here are the latest local, regional and national coronavirus headlines (COVID-19) for Thursday, April 14, 2022:

Public Health Ontario reported 12 deaths Wednesday to bring the total to 12,583. Day to day change was 13 as one old case was added through data clean-up. There are 1,332 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 182 in ICU (down eight from the previous day) and 85 on a ventilator (up three from the previous day). Although PHO reported 3,833 new cases Wednesday, the statistic is likely lower than the number of infections given the limited testing in Ontario. The total case count is 1,204,452.

Canada’s coronavirus case total (as of 9 a.m. April 13) is 3,590,820. The country has 38,095 deaths from the virus – 24 in the Yukon, 21 in the Northwest Territories, seven in Nunavut, 3,004 in British Columbia, 4,104 in Alberta, 1,253 in Saskatchewan, 1,751 in Manitoba, 12,570 in Ontario, 14,579 in Quebec, 368 in New Brunswick, 21 in PEI, 130 in Newfoundland & Labrador and 263 in Nova Scotia.

In its Wednesday report, the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit has seven people in hospital (three more than Monday), four in the ICU (two more than Monday) and one on a ventilator (no change from Monday). The number of deaths to date is 97 (one more than Monday). There were 84 cases added since Monday from limited testing. Local case numbers are updated Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Public Health Ontario says the cumulative case count for the region as of Wednesday is 7,879. There are six lab-confirmed outbreaks in congregate care, communal living and other facilities (no change from Monday). A partial list of active institutional outbreaks.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area had 11 people in hospital Wednesday (five more than Monday) with one in the ICU (one more than Monday). The number of deaths to date is 220 (one more than Monday). There are 14 institutional outbreaks (four fewer than Monday). Test positivity from limited testing in high-risk populations is 16.5 per cent (up 1.3 from Monday) based on 186,327 tests (107 more than Monday). Public Health Ontario says the cumulative case total for the region as of Wednesday is 14,800.

Vaccines: Ontario 32,281,477 (+38,191, last update April 13); EOHU 465,933 (last update April 13, +1,065 from previous update April 11); The LGL District Health Unit has ceased providing accurate vaccination numbers so week to week progress and comparison is not longer available. The health unit is now giving approximations of doses, which are the following: 162,000 living in LGL with first doses, 158,000 with second doses, 107,000 with third doses, 4,000 with fourth doses. (last update April 10). The LGL District Health Unit did administer 1,292 doses the week of April 3, compared to 575 the week of March 27.

Thank you for reading the latest edition of the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest, published Monday to Friday at 6 a.m.