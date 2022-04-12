Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Tuesday April 12, 2022

Here are the latest local, regional and national coronavirus headlines (COVID-19) for Tuesday, April 12, 2022:

Public Health Ontario reported three deaths Monday to bring the total to 12,566. There are 1,090 people in hospital (~10 per cent of hospitals not reporting weekend bed census), 184 in ICU (up 11 from the previous day) and 82 on a ventilator (down six from the previous day). Although PHO reported 2,401 new cases Monday, the statistic is likely lower than the number of infections given the limited testing in Ontario. The total case count is 1,198,319.

Canada’s coronavirus case total (as of 9 a.m. April 11) is 3,574,767. The country has 38,029 deaths from the virus – 24 in the Yukon, 21 in the Northwest Territories, seven in Nunavut, 3,004 in British Columbia, 4,104 in Alberta, 1,253 in Saskatchewan, 1,751 in Manitoba, 12,563 in Ontario, 14,538 in Quebec, 358 in New Brunswick, 19 in PEI, 124 in Newfoundland & Labrador and 263 in Nova Scotia.

In its Monday report, the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit has four people in hospital (one fewer than Friday), two in the ICU (no change from Friday) and one on a ventilator (no change from Friday). The number of deaths to date is 96 (three more than Friday). There were 130 cases added since Friday from limited testing. Local case numbers are updated Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Public Health Ontario says the cumulative case count for the region as of Monday is 7,806. There are six lab-confirmed outbreaks in congregate care, communal living and other facilities (no change from Friday). A partial list of active institutional outbreaks.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area had six people in hospital Monday (one more than Friday) with zero in the ICU (one fewer than Friday). The number of deaths to date is 219 (no change from Friday). There are 18 institutional outbreaks (five more than Friday). Test positivity from limited testing in high-risk populations is 15.2 per cent (up 1.4 from Friday) based on 186,220 tests (151 more than Friday). Public Health Ontario says the cumulative case total for the region as of Monday is 14,705.

Vaccines: Ontario 32,214,645 (+12,516, last update April 11); EOHU 464,868 (last update April 11, +879 from previous update April 8); LGL 162,302 individuals living in LGL with first doses, 157,693 with second doses, 106,325 with third doses, 2,567 with fourth doses. (last update March 27, +26 first doses, +158 second doses, +333 third doses, +103 fourth doses since previous update March 20).

Ontario Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore is making a “strong recommendation” people continue to wear masks in indoor public settings. It’s been the first public appearance for Moore in about a month. All mask mandates are set to expire on April 27 but Moore says talks at Queen’s Park are taking place and it will be up to the premier to decide whether to extend them.

In its monthly vaccination status report, the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit says just over 94 per cent of those five and older have a first dose, 92 per cent have a second dose and 62 per cent have three doses of vaccine.

People with a prescription in Ontario will be able to access COVID-19 antiviral drugs more easily. The province is locations making Paxlovid available to more pharmacies starting today. You can find locations here.

Thank you for reading the latest edition of the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest, published Monday to Friday at 6 a.m.