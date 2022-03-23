Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Wednesday March 23, 2022

Here are the latest local, regional and national coronavirus headlines (COVID-19) for Wednesday, March 23, 2022:

Public Health Ontario reported seven deaths Tuesday to bring the total to 12,343. There are 639 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 179 in ICU (down two from the previous day) and 93 on a ventilator (down one from the previous day). Although PHO reported 1,447 new cases Tuesday, the statistic is likely lower than the number of infections given the limited testing in Ontario. The total case count is 1,140,865.

Canada’s coronavirus case total (as of 9 a.m. March 22) is 3,404,283. The country has 37,209 deaths from the virus – 23 in the Yukon, 21 in the Northwest Territories, five in Nunavut, 2,974 in British Columbia, 4,023 in Alberta, 1,176 in Saskatchewan, 1,731 in Manitoba, 12,336 in Ontario, 14,265 in Quebec, 320 in New Brunswick, 16 in PEI, 87 in Newfoundland & Labrador and 232 in Nova Scotia.

In its Monday report, the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit has 15 people in hospital (one fewer than Friday), nine in the ICU (one more than Friday) and four on a ventilator (no change from Friday). The number of deaths to date is 86 (no change from Friday). There were 41 cases added since Friday but due to limited testing, the number of cases locally is likely higher than what is being reported. Local case numbers are updated Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Public Health Ontario says the cumulative case count for the region as of Tuesday is 7,137. There are four lab-confirmed outbreaks in congregate care, communal living and other facilities (one fewer than Friday). A partial list of active institutional outbreaks.

There are four people in hospital in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit area as of Tuesday (no change from Monday) with zero in the ICU (no change from Monday). The number of deaths to date is 209 (no change from Monday). There are three institutional outbreaks (no change from Monday). Test positivity from limited testing in high-risk populations is 10.7 per cent (no change from Monday) based on 185,224 tests (no change from Monday). Public Health Ontario says the cumulative case total for the region as of Tuesday is 14,005.

Vaccines: Ontario 31,983,452 (+8,377, last update March 22); EOHU 461,740 (last update March 22, +0 from previous update March 21); LGL 162,276 individuals living in LGL with first doses, 157,535 with second doses, 105,992 with third doses, 2,464 with fourth doses. (last update March 20, +65 first doses, +223 second doses, +490 third doses, +131 fourth doses since previous update March 13).

The B.C. government is facing calls from Safe Schools Coalition BC to keep a mask mandate in place instead to having students return to class without masks after spring break. The coalition says the move puts vulnerable families in a difficult position.

