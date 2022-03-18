Brockville area MPP doles out millions in 48 hours

BROCKVILLE – Local MPP Steve Clark has doled out millions of dollars in provincial money in a flurry of announcements this week and he plans to give out more today.

Clark announced just over $6.3 million for nine long-term care homes to add staffing. The largest portion went to St. Lawrence Lodge in Brockville at nearly $2 million. It’s part of the Ontario government plan to provide four hours of direct care daily by 2025.

Then it was on to hospitals, where the MPP handed over just over $2.1 million to the Brockville, Kemptville and Perth and Smiths Falls hospitals to cover pandemic loses.

The MPP also gave a total of $125,000 to the Kemptville Campus Agri-Food Youth Entrepreneurship Program and the 1000 Islands Wanderer (a tourism marketing program partnership between Gananoque and Leeds and Thousand Islands Township) through the Rural Economic Development (RED) Program.

More RED money was given out Wednesday to an agri-food company in Delta. The $500,000 is part of Willows Agriservices $13 million it will spend for a new livestock and poultry feed mill. The company says it will add 12 jobs and retain 25 existing positions.

Clark will make an announcement at the Cooperative Care Center (formerly the Warming Center) on County Road 2 this afternoon.