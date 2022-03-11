Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Friday March 11, 2022

Here are the latest local, regional and national coronavirus headlines (COVID-19) for Friday, March 11, 2022:

Public Health Ontario reported 14 deaths Thursday to bring the total to 12,638. Day to day change was 20 as six old cases were added through data clean-up. There are 742 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 244 in ICU (up three from the previous day) and 130 on a ventilator (down two the previous day). Although PHO reported 2,125 new cases Thursday, the statistic is likely lower than the number of infections given the limited testing in Ontario. The total case count is 1,119,564.

Canada’s coronavirus case total (as of 9 a.m. March 10) is 3,342,247. The country has 37,157 deaths from the virus – 22 in the Yukon, 20 in the Northwest Territories, five in Nunavut, 2,929 in British Columbia, 3,986 in Alberta, 1,135 in Saskatchewan, 1,703 in Manitoba, 12,618 in Ontario, 14,126 in Quebec, 313 in New Brunswick, 16 in PEI, 72 in Newfoundland & Labrador and 212 in Nova Scotia.

In its Wednesday report, the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit has six people in hospital (no change from Monday), four in the ICU (one more than Monday) and two on a ventilator (no change from Monday). The number of deaths to date is 84 (one more than Monday). There were 40 cases added since Monday but due to limited testing, the number of cases locally is likely higher than what is being reported. Local case numbers are updated Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Public Health Ontario says the cumulative case count for the region as of Thursday is 6,924. There are four lab-confirmed outbreaks in congregate care, communal living and other facilities (no change from Monday). A partial list of active institutional outbreaks.

There are two people in hospital in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit area as of Thursday (one fewer from Wednesday) with zero in the ICU (no change from Wednesday). The number of deaths to date is 202. There are two institutional outbreaks (no change from Wednesday). Test positivity from limited testing in high-risk populations is 11.5 per cent (down 0.3 from Wednesday). Public Health Ontario says the cumulative case total for the region as of Thursday is 13,803.

Vaccines: Ontario 31,835,724 (+14,705, last update March 10); EOHU 460,513 (last update March 10, +364 from previous update March 9); LGL 162,178 individuals living in LGL with first doses, 157,104 with second doses, 105,105 with third doses, 2,163 with fourth doses. (last update March 6, +40 first doses, +289 second doses, +460 third doses, +211 fourth doses since previous update Feb. 27).

In St. Lawrence County, New York (which includes Massena, Potsdam and Canton), there were 50 newly reported cases Thursday. The active case count went up by seven to 183. There are five people in the hospital, no change from Wednesday. There have been 180 deaths to date. Just over 60 per cent of the county population is fully vaccinated. The positivity rate is 4.0 per cent compared to 1.5 per cent across New York State.

British Columbia has lifted its mask mandate as of 12:01 a.m. today (Friday). It’s also dropping capacity limits for church gatherings and visits to long-term care homes are resuming. The B.C. vaccine card will also be shelved on April 8. Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says the province has done well in containing the latest wave and the numbers are down dramatically.

Ontario’s education minister has defended ending the wearing of masks in schools. Stephen Lecce says the province is following other Canadian jurisdiction who’ve already done it. The mask mandate ends in 10 days.

Government workers in low-risk areas who were not vaccinated under Nova Scotia’s COVID-19 mandates will be allowed to return to the job when all restrictions are lifted. The decision affects 84 workers.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.