Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Wednesday March 9, 2022

Here are the latest local, regional and national coronavirus headlines (COVID-19) for Wednesday, March 9, 2022:

Public Health Ontario reported 20 deaths Tuesday to bring the total to 12,591. Day to day change was 17 as three old cases was removed through data clean-up. There are 779 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 246 in ICU (down three from the previous day) and 141 on a ventilator (up one the previous day). Although PHO reported 1,208 new cases Tuesday, the statistic is likely lower than the number of infections given the limited testing in Ontario. The total case count is 1,115,492.

Canada’s coronavirus case total (as of 9 a.m. March 8) is 3,331,670. The country has 37,039 deaths from the virus – 22 in the Yukon, 19 in the Northwest Territories, five in Nunavut, 2,914 in British Columbia, 3,972 in Alberta, 1,135 in Saskatchewan, 1,700 in Manitoba, 12,574 in Ontario, 14,091 in Quebec, 311 in New Brunswick, 16 in PEI, 68 in Newfoundland & Labrador and 212 in Nova Scotia.

In its Monday report, the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit has six people in hospital (two more than Friday), three in the ICU (one more than Friday) and two on a ventilator (no change from Friday). The number of deaths to date is 83 (no change from Friday). There were 46 cases added since Friday but due to limited testing, the number of cases locally is likely higher than what is being reported. Local case numbers are updated Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Public Health Ontario says the cumulative case count for the region as of Tuesday is 6,878. There are four lab-confirmed outbreaks in congregate care, communal living and other facilities (two fewer than Friday). A partial list of active institutional outbreaks.

There are three people in hospital in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit area as of Tuesday (two fewer than Monday) with zero in the ICU (no change from Monday). The number of deaths to date is 201. There are one institutional outbreak (no change from Monday). Test positivity from limited testing in high-risk populations is 11.5 per cent (up 0.6 from Monday). Public Health Ontario says the cumulative case total for the region as of Tuesday is 13,758.

Vaccines: Ontario 31,807,255 (+9,737, last update March 8); EOHU 460,033 (last update March 8, +94 from previous update March 7); LGL 162,178 individuals living in LGL with first doses, 157,104 with second doses, 105,105 with third doses, 2,163 with fourth doses. (last update March 6, +40 first doses, +289 second doses, +460 third doses, +211 fourth doses since previous update Feb. 27).

In St. Lawrence County, New York (which includes Massena, Potsdam and Canton), there were 50 newly reported cases Tuesday. The active case count went down by 22 to 161. There are seven people in the hospital, no change from Monday. There have been 179 deaths to date, one more than Monday. Just over 60 per cent of the county population is fully vaccinated. The positivity rate is 4.3 per cent compared to 1.5 per cent across New York State.

Alberta has introduced legislation to limit was COVID-19 restrictions municipalities can put in place around masking and proof of vaccination. The municipal affairs minister says it will apply to rules around private business but not on infrastructure city and towns own like arenas.

Prince Edward Island plans to lift more coronavirus restrictions next week. The chief public health officer there plans to move the province into the second step of its reopening plan on March 17. The changes will affect gathering sizes and capacity limits.

Do you remember that Sunwing party flight from Montreal to Mexico where passengers appeared to be breaking every COVID-19 rule in the book? Well, the federal Transport Department has slapped a half dozen passengers with fines for not being fully vaccinated. The exact amount wasn’t disclosed but the penalties can be up to $5,000 each.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.