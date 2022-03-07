Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Monday March 7, 2022

Here are the latest local, regional and national coronavirus headlines (COVID-19) for Monday, March 7, 2022:

Public Health Ontario reported 26 deaths Friday, 18 on Saturday and 17 on Sunday to bring the total to 12,570. There are 684 people in hospital (~10 per cent of hospitals not reporting weekend bed census), 247 in ICU (down six from the previous day) and 134 on a ventilator (down 13 the previous day). Although PHO reported 1,787 new cases Sunday, the statistic is likely lower than the number of infections given the limited testing in Ontario. The total case count is 1,113,210.

Canada’s coronavirus case total (as of 9 a.m. March 4) is 3,310,235. The country has 36,843 deaths from the virus – 22 in the Yukon, 19 in the Northwest Territories, five in Nunavut, 2,896 in British Columbia, 3,946 in Alberta, 1,135 in Saskatchewan, 1,685 in Manitoba, 12,497 in Ontario, 14,040 in Quebec, 308 in New Brunswick, 16 in PEI, 66 in Newfoundland & Labrador and 208 in Nova Scotia.

In its Friday report, the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit has four people in hospital (one fewer than Wednesday), two in the ICU (no change from Wednesday) and two on a ventilator (no change from Wednesday). The number of deaths to date is 83 (no change from Wednesday). There were 64 cases added since Wednesday but due to limited testing, the number of cases locally is likely higher than what is being reported. Local case numbers are updated Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Public Health Ontario says the cumulative case count for the region as of Sunday is 6,851. There are six lab-confirmed outbreaks in congregate care, communal living and other facilities (no change from Wednesday). A partial list of active institutional outbreaks.

There are five people in hospital in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit area as of Friday (one fewer than Thursday) with zero in the ICU (no change from Thursday). The number of deaths to date is 201. There are three institutional outbreaks (one fewer than Thursday). Test positivity from limited testing in high-risk populations is 11.5 per cent (up 0.3 from Thursday). Public Health Ontario says the cumulative case total for the region as of Sunday is 13,740.

Vaccines: Ontario 31,791,237 (+17,554, last update March 6); EOHU 459,473 (last update March 4, +0 from previous update March 3); LGL 162,138 individuals living in LGL with first doses, 156,815 with second doses, 104,645 with third doses, 1,952 with fourth doses. (last update Feb. 27, +113 first doses, +436 second doses, +1,213 third doses, +191 fourth doses since previous update Feb. 20).

In St. Lawrence County, New York (which includes Massena, Potsdam and Canton), there were 51 newly reported cases Friday. The active case count went up by 10 to 245. There are 11 people in the hospital, three fewer than the previous day. There have been 176 deaths to date. Just over 60 per cent of the county population is fully vaccinated. The positivity rate is 5.3 per cent compared to 1.7 per cent across New York State.

