COVID-19 Ontario Update: March 5, 2022

As of 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Public Health Ontario reported another 18 deaths associated with COVID-19, bringing the total to 12,549. Day to day change was 24 as six old cases were added through data clean-up.

There are 795 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 253 in the ICU (down nine from the previous day) and 147 on a ventilator (down nine from the previous day).

Ontario has administered 31,773,683 vaccine doses (19,812 more than the previous day), 12,032,707 fully vaccinated.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every weekday in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.

Please note: The Newswatch COVID-19 Ontario Update will end with its last report on Sunday, March 6, 2022. The provincial information will be included at 6 a.m. the following day on weekdays only in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest, which will continue.