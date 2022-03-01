COVID-19 Ontario Update: March 1, 2022

As of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Public Health Ontario reported another 16 deaths associated with COVID-19, bringing the total to 12,451. Day to day change was 18 as two old cases were added through data clean-up.

There are 914 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 278 in the ICU (down one from the previous day) and 162 on a ventilator (down nine from the previous day).

Ontario has administered 31,700,519 vaccine doses (16,438 more than the previous day), 12,012,948 fully vaccinated.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every weekday in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.