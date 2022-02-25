COVID-19 Ontario Update: February 25, 2022

As of 10:30 a.m. Friday, Public Health Ontario reported another 35 deaths associated with COVID-19, bringing the total to 12,386. Day to day change was 39 as four old cases were added through data clean-up.

There are 1,003 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 297 in the ICU (down five from the previous day) and 186 on a ventilator (down six from the previous day).

Ontario has administered 31,616,302 vaccine doses (27,452 more than the previous day), 11,990,650 fully vaccinated.

