COVID-19 Ontario Update: February 24, 2022

As of 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Public Health Ontario reported another 41 deaths associated with COVID-19, bringing the total to 12,347.

There are 1,066 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 302 in the ICU (down 17 from the previous day) and 192 on a ventilator (down seven from the previous day).

Ontario has administered 31,588,850 vaccine doses (29,826 more than the previous day), 11,983,625 fully vaccinated.

