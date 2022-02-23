School buses cancelled for second day in Leeds-Grenville

BROCKVILLE – With icy conditions from Tuesday’s freezing rain, school buses are cancelled for a second day – Wednesday – across the region.

Student Transportation of Eastern Ontario cancelled all buses serving Upper Canada District School Board and Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario schools.

The French transportation consortium has also cancelled school buses for Brockville, Merrickville and Kemptville.

The schools are open today for those who can get to class.

This is sixth weather related school bus cancellation of the season.

There are no weather watches or warnings in effect but back roads and secondary routes are extremely icy.