COVID-19 Ontario Update: February 18, 2022

As of 10:30 a.m. Friday, Public Health Ontario reported another 30 deaths associated with COVID-19, bringing the total to 12,237. Day to day change was 33 as three old cases were added through data clean-up.

There are 1,281 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 352 in the ICU (down four from the previous day) and 221 on a ventilator (down eight from the previous day).

Ontario has administered 31,424,288 vaccine doses (30,546 more than the previous day), 11,944,792 fully vaccinated.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every weekday in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.

Note: Public Health Ontario will not be reporting numbers on Family Day Monday (Feb. 21). Statistics from Monday will be reported Tuesday. The Newswatch COVID-19 Digest will not be published at 6 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 21 but returns at its regular time on Tuesday.