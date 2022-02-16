COVID-19 Ontario Update: February 16, 2022

As of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Public Health Ontario reported another 46 deaths associated with COVID-19, bringing the total to 12,167. Day to day change was 47 as one old case was added through data clean-up.

There are 1,403 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 364 in the ICU (down 20 from the previous day) and 232 on a ventilator (down 11 from the previous day).

Ontario has administered 31,360,818 vaccine doses (31,735 more than the previous day), 11,925,063 fully vaccinated.

