COVID-19 Ontario Update: February 15, 2022

As of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Public Health Ontario reported another 19 deaths associated with COVID-19, bringing the total to 12,120.

There are 1,550 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 384 in the ICU (down 10 from the previous day) and 243 on a ventilator (no change from the previous day).

Ontario has administered 31,329,083 vaccine doses (25,258 more than the previous day), 11,914,979 fully vaccinated.

