Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Monday February 14, 2022

Here are the latest local, regional and national coronavirus headlines (COVID-19) for Monday, February 14, 2022:

Public Health Ontario reported 50 deaths Friday, 35 on Saturday and 22 on Sunday to bring the total to 12,093. There are 1,540 people in hospital (~10 per cent of hospitals not reporting weekend bed census), 402 in ICU (down 12 from the previous day) and 244 on a ventilator (down 23 from the previous day). Although PHO reported 2,265 new cases Sunday, the statistic is likely lower than the number of infections given the limited testing in Ontario. The total case count is 1,072,720.

Canada’s coronavirus case total (as of 9 a.m. Feb. 11) is 3,170,649. The country has 35,231 deaths from the virus – 20 in the Yukon, 17 in the Northwest Territories, five in Nunavut, 2,730 in British Columbia, 3,718 in Alberta, 1,012 in Saskatchewan, 1,616 in Manitoba, 11,988 in Ontario, 13,617 in Quebec, 278 in New Brunswick, 13 in PEI, 50 in Newfoundland & Labrador and 167 in Nova Scotia.

In its Friday report, the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit has 10 people in hospital (two fewer than Wednesday), seven in the ICU (no change from Wednesday) and one on a ventilator (one fewer than Wednesday). The number of deaths to date is 79 (no change from Wednesday). There were 101 cases added since Wednesday but due to limited testing, the number of cases locally is likely higher than what is being reported. Local case numbers are updated Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Public Health Ontario says the cumulative case count for the region as of Sunday is 6,277. There are 13 lab-confirmed outbreaks in congregate care, communal living and other facilities (three fewer than Wednesday). A partial list of active institutional outbreaks.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit had 20 people in hospital Friday (six fewer than Thursday) with four in the ICU (one fewer than Thursday). The number of deaths to date is 174 (no change from Thursday). There are 24 institutional outbreaks (no change from Thursday). Test positivity from limited testing in high-risk populations is 17.0 per cent (down 1.4 per cent from Thursday). Public Health Ontario says the cumulative case total for the region as of Sunday is 13,222.

Vaccines: Ontario 31,285,560 (+37,546, last update Feb. 13); EOHU 453,641 (last update Feb. 11, +497 from previous update Feb. 10); LGL 161,592 individuals living in LGL with first doses, 154,345 with second doses, 99,725 with third doses. (last update Feb. 6, +324 first doses, +1,272 second doses, +2,680 third doses since previous update Jan. 30).

An anti-mandate protest clogged the Cornwall port of entry on Saturday morning as tractors and other vehicles lined the area leading to the intersection of Brookdale Avenue and Water Street. City police updated the situation around 6 p.m. that night saying that all the demonstrators left and there were no arrests or charges.

The mayor of Windsor declared an end to the “national economic crisis” at the Ambassador Bridge on Sunday. Police cleared the remaining protesters from the site who had impeded access to the border crossing to Detroit for almost a week. Drew Dilkens says it will be up to CBSA and police to decide when to reopen the crossing to traffic.

An incident response group met with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for a second time on the weekend, on Sunday, to discuss the illegal blockades across the country. Police in Ottawa are dealing with aggressive behaviour from some people at the blockade in the city’s downtown. Meanwhile, Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson has reportedly struck a deal with the so-called “Freedom Convoy” protesters to leave residential areas by today (Monday) and stay around Parliament Hill.

Services at the border near Coutts, Alta. were again temporarily shut by the Canada Border Services Agency. A truck convoy has been there for two weeks.

Prince Edward Island has reported its 14th death Saturday related to COVID-19. The death won’t show up until Health Canada updates its data later today (Monday). The Chief Public Health Office in PEI says the person was 60 to 79 years old.

