COVID-19 Ontario Update: February 14, 2022

As of 10:30 a.m. Monday, Public Health Ontario reported another eight deaths associated with COVID-19, bringing the total to 12,101.

There are 1,369 people in hospital (~10 per cent of hospitals not reporting weekend bed census), 394 in the ICU (down eight from the previous day) and 243 on a ventilator (down one from the previous day).

Ontario has administered 31,303,825 vaccine doses (18,265 more than the previous day), 11,907,730 fully vaccinated.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every weekday in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.