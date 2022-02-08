COVID-19 Ontario Update: February 8, 2022

As of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Public Health Ontario reported another 42 deaths associated with COVID-19, bringing the total to 11,878.

There are 2,254 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 474 in the ICU (down 12 from the previous day) and 289 on a ventilator (up six from the previous day).

Ontario has administered 31,064,758 vaccine doses (39,608 more than the previous day), 11,836,876 fully vaccinated.

