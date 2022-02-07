Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Monday February 7, 2022

Here are the latest local, regional and national coronavirus headlines (COVID-19) for Monday, February 7, 2022:

Public Health Ontario reported 58 deaths on Friday, 59 on Saturday and 56 on Sunday, bringing the total to 11,825. There are 2,230 people in hospital (~10 per cent of hospitals not reporting weekend bed census), 486 in ICU (down 15 from the previous day) and 289 on a ventilator (down eight from the previous day). Although PHO reported 2,887 new cases Sunday, the statistic is likely lower than the number of infections given the limited testing in Ontario. The total case count is 1,054,061 cases.

Canada’s coronavirus case total (as of 9 a.m. Feb. 4) is 3,096,217. The country has 34,381 deaths from the virus – 18 in the Yukon, 17 in the Northwest Territories, five in Nunavut, 2,656 in British Columbia, 3,608 in Alberta, 1,001 in Saskatchewan, 1,583 in Manitoba, 11,651 in Ontario, 13,378 in Quebec, 251 in New Brunswick, 11 in PEI, 45 in Newfoundland & Labrador and 156 in Nova Scotia.

In its Friday report, the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit has 13 people in hospital (five fewer than Wednesday), seven in the ICU (no change from Wednesday) and two on a ventilator (one more than Wednesday). The number of deaths to date is 79 (three more than Wednesday). There were 117 cases added since Wednesday but due to limited testing, the number of cases locally is likely higher than what is being reported. Local case numbers are updated Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Public Health Ontario says the cumulative case count for the region as of Sunday is 5,944. There are 17 lab-confirmed outbreaks in congregate care, communal living and other facilities (no change from Wednesday). A partial list of active institutional outbreaks.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit had 35 people in hospital Friday (four fewer than Thursday) with nine in the ICU (no change from Thursday). The number of deaths to date is 170 (no change from Thursday). There are 36 institutional outbreaks (two fewer than Thursday). Test positivity from limited testing in high-risk populations is 20.3 per cent (up 0.4 from Thursday). Public Health Ontario says the cumulative case total for the region as of Sunday is 12,937.

Vaccines: Ontario 30,949,011 (+66,029, last update Feb. 5, statistics were not available Sunday); EOHU 449,008 (last update Feb. 4, +0 from previous update Feb. 3); LGL 161,268 individuals living in LGL with first doses, 153,073 with second doses, 97,045 with third doses. (last update Jan. 30, +736 first doses, +1,458 second doses, +5,477 third doses since previous update Jan. 23).

Ottawa’s mayor has declared a state of emergency in regards to the week long truckers’ protest. The move will give the city more flexibility to deal with the protests that are overwhelming local resources. In a news release, the city says the decision was made based on the “serious danger and threat to the safety and security of residents” posed by the encampment near Parliament Hill. The protest was into its ninth day on Sunday.

The number of people in hospital in Quebec remains high but is slowly on the decline. The cultural center is set to reopen today to 50 per cent capacity, as well as theaters and concert halls. Just over 2,400 people are in hospital.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.