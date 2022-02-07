COVID-19 Ontario Update: February 7, 2022

As of 10:30 a.m. Monday, Public Health Ontario reported another 11 deaths associated with COVID-19, bringing the total to 11,836.

There are 2,155 people in hospital (~10 per cent of hospitals not reporting weekend bed census), 486 in the ICU (no change from the previous day) and 283 on a ventilator (down six from the previous day).

Ontario has administered 31,025,150 vaccine doses (24,392 more than the previous day), 11,827,116 fully vaccinated.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every weekday in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.