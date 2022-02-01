COVID-19 Ontario Update: February 1, 2022

As of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Public Health Ontario reported another 63 deaths associated with COVID-19, bringing the total to 11,504. Day to day change was 60 as three older cases were removed through data clean-up.

There are 3,091 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 568 in the ICU (down 15 from the previous day) and 349 on a ventilator (up two from the previous day).

Ontario has administered 30,707,331 vaccine doses (57,600 more than the previous day), 11,740,651 fully vaccinated.

