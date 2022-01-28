COVID-19 Ontario Update: January 28, 2022

As of 10:30 a.m. Friday, Public Health Ontario reported another 67 deaths associated with COVID-19, bringing the total to 11,230. Day to day change was 68 as one old case was added through data clean-up.

There are 3,535 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 607 in the ICU (up eight from the previous day) and 387 on a ventilator (up 21 from the previous day).

Ontario has administered 30,403,149 vaccine doses (77,968 more than the previous day), 11,676,521 fully vaccinated.

