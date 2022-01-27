COVID-19 Ontario Update: January 27, 2022

As of 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Public Health Ontario reported another 70 deaths associated with COVID-19, bringing the total to 11,230.

There are 3,645 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 599 in the ICU (down nine from the previous day) and 366 on a ventilator (down one from the previous day).

Ontario has administered 30,325,181 vaccine doses (79,322 more than the previous day), 11,660,422 fully vaccinated.

