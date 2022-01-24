COVID-19 Ontario Update: January 24, 2022

As of 10:30 a.m. Monday, Public Health Ontario reported another 36 deaths associated with COVID-19, bringing the total to 11,004. Day to day change was 37 but one death was removed through data clean-up.

There are 3,861 people in hospital (~10 per cent of hospitals not reporting weekend bed census), 615 in the ICU (up 11 from the previous day) and 372 on a ventilator (down three from the previous day). Hospital admission data is not available on Sundays and Mondays and days after holidays.

Ontario has administered 30,100,272 vaccine doses (43,979 more than the previous day), 11,618,510 fully vaccinated.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every weekday in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.