COVID-19 Ontario Update: January 12, 2022

January 12, 2022 Bill Kingston News 0

As of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Public Health Ontario reported another 46 deaths associated with COVID-19, bringing the total to 10,445.

There are 3,448 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 505 in the ICU (up 28 from the previous day) and 265 on a ventilator (up 15 from the previous day).

Ontario has administered 28,853,124 vaccine doses (159,877 more than the previous day), 11,493,087 fully vaccinated.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every weekday in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.

Related Articles

Athens

Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Thursday October 14, 2021

October 14, 2021 Bill Kingston Athens, Augusta, Brockville, Edwardsburgh/Cardinal, Elizabethtown-Kitley, Front of Yonge, Gananoque, Leeds and the Thousand Islands, Merrickville-Wolford, News, North Grenville, Prescott, Rideau Lakes, Westport 0

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Thursday, October 14, 2021: There have been 593,020 confirmed cases […]

News

COVID-19 Ontario Update: May 4, 2021

May 4, 2021 Bill Kingston News 0

As of 10:30am Tuesday, Public Health Ontario reported another 2,791** cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 476,692. That’s a 0.6 per cent increase in […]

Athens

Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Thursday March 25, 2021

March 25, 2021 Bill Kingston Athens, Augusta, Brockville, Edwardsburgh/Cardinal, Elizabethtown-Kitley, Front of Yonge, Gananoque, Leeds and the Thousand Islands, Merrickville-Wolford, News, North Grenville, Prescott, Rideau Lakes, Westport 0

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Thursday, March 25, 2021: There have been 333,690 confirmed cases […]