Over 200 kilograms of marijuana seized in Mallorytown investigation

MALLORYTOWN – An investigation by two police agencies has led to the seizure of over 200 kilograms (440 pounds) of marijuana and the arrests of two men from Toronto.

The RCMP and CBSA investigation happened in late October 2021 but details were only released by authorities last week.

Police say a Canada Border Services Agency investigator spotted what they believed to be smuggling by boat on Oct. 30 at the Mallorytown Landing, 20 kilometers west of Brockville. The investigator sent the information to a CBSA intelligence team.

Three days later, the same boat was spotted being launched again from the landing before it went across the river, came back, and two people drove away towing the boat.

The RCMP and CBSA stopped the vehicle where they say they found 136 kilograms (300 pounds) of dried marijuana stashed in the vessel.

Police also searched two storage sheds in Brockville and Kingston as part of the investigation. They seized a further 65 kilograms (143 pounds) of marijuana.

Two Toronto men, aged 43 and 33, are facing various charges under the Cannabis Act and Excise Act, as well as conspiracy under the Criminal Code of Canada.