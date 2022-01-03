Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Monday January 3, 2022

Here are the latest local, regional and national coronavirus headlines (COVID-19) for Monday, January 3, 2022:

There were 756,361 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario Friday, an increase of 16,713 cases from the previous day (VAX: 2,278 unvaccinated, 647 partially vaccinated, 13,436 fully vaccinated, 352 unknown). While overall statistics weren’t released due to New Year’s Day, Public Health Ontario did report there were 18,445 cases on Saturday and 16,714 on Sunday. Overall stats for the weekend as well as today will be released tomorrow (Tuesday) morning.

Canada’s coronavirus case total (as of Dec. 30) is just over 2.1 million cases with 30,280. Health Canada will update national statistics on the evening of Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit did not update cases Friday. At last check on Thursday there were 3,397 cases with 760 active and 2,572 recovered. The number of deaths to date is 65. There are six people in hospital, two in the ICU and two on a ventilator.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit did report two new COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions on Friday. They are the secure treatment unit at the Brockville Mental Health Center as well as Lanark Lodge in Perth. This is in addition to Bridlewood Manor reported on Dec. 29, bringing the total number of institutional outbreaks to three.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit added 301 cases Friday – 95 in Prescott-Russell, 92 in SD&G and 114 in Cornwall – to bring the regional total to 8,232 confirmed cases, of which 1,588 are active (278 more than Thursday) and 6,510 are resolved (23 more than Thursday). The number of deaths to date is 134. There are six people in hospital (two more than Thursday) and one in the ICU (no change from Thursday). There are 12 institutional outbreaks (no change from Thursday; six long-term care or group homes, three schools and three daycare centers). Testing increased 149 to 180,594. The breakdown of cases is: Prescott-Russell 3,097 cases (609 active), SD&G 2,015 cases (461 active), Cornwall 2,513 cases (506 active) and Akwesasne (ON/QC) 607 cases (12 active)(Akwesasne health department as of Thursday, Dec. 30: 662 total cases, 39 active, 12 deaths to date).

Vaccines: Ontario 27,208,675 (+195,809, last update Dec. 31); EOHU 389,963 (last update Dec. 31, +3,512 from previous update Dec. 30); LGL 158,587 individuals living in LGL with first doses, 149,988 with second doses, 47,903 with third doses. (last update Dec. 26, +771 first doses, +266 second doses, +17,075 third doses since previous update Dec. 19).

Some Canadian communities are finding their health care resources at a breaking point. Case in point is Nunavut where there are close to 200 cases in the last 10 days and health officials say it’s putting immense strain on the system. Meantime in Northern Ontario, the fly-in only community of Bearskin Lake First Nation has a third of its 400 residents positive for the virus. A federal rapid response team with nurses has made its way there.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is looking at adding a negative COVID-19 test at the end of isolation as part of the guidance for people who are asymptomatic and have to isolate for five days.

The Central Canada Hockey League, off which the Brockville Braves and Cornwall Colts are member teams, will resume play Jan. 4, 2022 the league’s board of governors announced Friday. Games originally scheduled for Jan. 2 to Jan. 6 will be rescheduled.

