COVID-19 Ontario Update: December 31, 2021

As of 10:30 a.m. Friday, Public Health Ontario reported another 16,713** cases of COVID-19 (VAX: 2,278 none, 647 partial, 13,436 full, 352 unknown), bringing the total to 756,361. That’s a 2.3 per cent increase in total cases since Thursday. Of those, 647,345 are resolved (85.6 per cent) and 10,194 people have died (15 more than Thursday).

There are 1,144 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 205 in the ICU and 104 on a ventilator. The number of tests performed is 21,254,037 (75,093 more than Thursday) and results are pending for 106,173.

Ontario has administered 27,208,675 vaccine doses (195,809 more than Thursday), 11,410,550 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (1,639), Toronto (3,899), York Region (1,391) and Ottawa (1,431) account for 8,360 of today’s cases.

Note: Public Health Ontario will not be updating statistics on Saturday, Jan. 1, Sunday, Jan. 2 and Monday, Jan 3. Statistics for the three days will be released on Jan. 4.

