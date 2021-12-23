COVID-19 Ontario Update: December 23, 2021

December 23, 2021 Bill Kingston News 0

As of 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Public Health Ontario reported another 5,790** cases of COVID-19 (VAX: 971 none, 222 partial, 4,392 full, 205 unknown), bringing the total to 667,353. That’s a 0.9 per cent increase in total cases since Wednesday. Of those, 624,801 are resolved (93.6 per cent) and 10,140 people have died (seven more than Wednesday).

There are 440 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 169 in the ICU and 106 on a ventilator. The number of tests performed is 20,754,771 (68,191 more than Wednesday) and results are pending for 63,472.

Ontario has administered 26,113,307 vaccine doses (253,258 more than Wednesday), 11,379,811 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (491), Toronto (1,527), York Region (470) and Ottawa (486) account for 2,974 of today’s cases.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every weekday in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.

Related Articles

News

COVID-19 Ontario Update: April 28, 2021

April 28, 2021 Bill Kingston News 0

As of 10:30am Wednesday, Public Health Ontario reported another 3,480** cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 455,606. That’s a 0.8 per cent increase in […]

Athens

Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Friday May 29, 2020

May 29, 2020 Bill Kingston Athens, Augusta, Brockville, Edwardsburgh/Cardinal, Elizabethtown-Kitley, Front of Yonge, Gananoque, Leeds and the Thousand Islands, Merrickville-Wolford, News, North Grenville, Prescott, Rideau Lakes, Westport 0

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Friday, May 29, 2020: There have been 26,866 confirmed cases […]

Athens

Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Thursday October 21, 2021

October 21, 2021 Bill Kingston Athens, Augusta, Brockville, Edwardsburgh/Cardinal, Elizabethtown-Kitley, Front of Yonge, Gananoque, Leeds and the Thousand Islands, Merrickville-Wolford, News, North Grenville, Prescott, Rideau Lakes, Westport 0

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Thursday, October 21, 2021: There have been 595,867 confirmed cases […]