COVID-19 Ontario Update: December 23, 2021

As of 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Public Health Ontario reported another 5,790** cases of COVID-19 (VAX: 971 none, 222 partial, 4,392 full, 205 unknown), bringing the total to 667,353. That’s a 0.9 per cent increase in total cases since Wednesday. Of those, 624,801 are resolved (93.6 per cent) and 10,140 people have died (seven more than Wednesday).

There are 440 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 169 in the ICU and 106 on a ventilator. The number of tests performed is 20,754,771 (68,191 more than Wednesday) and results are pending for 63,472.

Ontario has administered 26,113,307 vaccine doses (253,258 more than Wednesday), 11,379,811 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (491), Toronto (1,527), York Region (470) and Ottawa (486) account for 2,974 of today’s cases.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every weekday in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.