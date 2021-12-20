COVID-19 Ontario Update: December 20, 2021

As of 10:30 a.m. Monday, Public Health Ontario reported another 3,784** cases of COVID-19 (VAX: 746 none, 119 partial, 2,781 full, 138 unknown), bringing the total to 653,727. That’s a 0.6 per cent increase in total cases since Sunday. Of those, 620,023 are resolved (94.8 per cent) and 10,113 people have died (zero more than Sunday).

There are 284 people in hospital (~10 per cent of hospitals not reporting weekend bed census), 164 in the ICU and 109 on a ventilator. The number of tests performed is 20,581,914 (44,123 more than Sunday) and results are pending for 40,962.

Ontario has administered 25,422,938 vaccine doses (107,158 more than Sunday), 11,362,551 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (381), Toronto (1,056), York Region (310) and Ottawa (273) account for 2,020 of today’s cases.

