COVID-19 Ontario Update: December 18, 2021

As of 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Public Health Ontario reported another 3,301** cases of COVID-19 (VAX: 718 none, 104 partial, 2,338 full, 141 unknown), bringing the total to 645,766. That’s a 0.5 per cent increase in total cases since Friday. Of those, 617,773 are resolved (95.7 per cent) and 10,111 people have died (four more than Friday).

There are 382 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 154 in the ICU and 99 on a ventilator. The number of tests performed is 20,486,640 (54,407 more than Friday) and results are pending for 36,494.

Ontario has administered 25,174,953 vaccine doses (168,923 more than Friday), 11,355,707 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (246), Toronto (851), York Region (242) and Ottawa (256) account for 1,595 of today’s cases.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every weekday in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.