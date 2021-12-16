COVID-19 Ontario Update: December 16, 2021

December 16, 2021 Bill Kingston News 0

As of 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Public Health Ontario reported another 2,421** cases of COVID-19 (VAX: 686 none, 72 partial, 1,530 full, 133 unknown), bringing the total to 639,341. That’s a 0.4 per cent increase in total cases since Wednesday. Of those, 615,174 are resolved (96.2 per cent) and 10,102 people have died (nine more than Wednesday).

There are 328 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 165 in the ICU and 105 on a ventilator. The number of tests performed is 20,380,597 (54,724 more than Wednesday) and results are pending for 28,959.

Ontario has administered 24,849,505 vaccine doses (137,803 more than Wednesday), 11,345,168 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (153), Toronto (505), York Region (143) and Ottawa (206) account for 1,007 of today’s cases.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every weekday in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.

