COVID-19 Ontario Update: December 13, 2021

December 13, 2021 Bill Kingston News 0

As of 10:30 a.m. Monday, Public Health Ontario reported another 1,536** cases of COVID-19 (VAX: 601 none, 33 partial, 809 full, 93 unknown), bringing the total to 633,683. That’s a 0.2 per cent increase in total cases since Sunday. Of those, 612,066 are resolved (96.6 per cent) and 10,079 people have died (one more than Sunday).

There are 253 people in hospital (~10 per cent of hospitals not reporting weekend bed census), 161 in the ICU and 90 on a ventilator. The number of tests performed is 20,247,747 (38,331 more than Sunday) and results are pending for 15,048.

Ontario has administered 24,484,692 vaccine doses (34,966 more than Sunday), 11,330,544 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (89), Toronto (255), York Region (139) and Ottawa (116) account for 599 of today’s cases.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every weekday in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.

