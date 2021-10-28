Victim identified in Elizabethtown-Kitley crash

GLEN BUELL – Provincial police have identified a man in his 20s killed in a crash at an intersection northwest of Brockville.

Leeds County OPP say 25-year old Curtis Te Grotenhuis died at hospital after the crash at County Road 7 and County Road 28 in Elizabethtown-Kitley Township Friday night (Oct. 22).

Investigators say Grotenhuis was driving east on County Road 28 when he was thrown from his vehicle after he “entered the intersection and collided with a northbound vehicle.”

The intersection is controlled by stop signs on County Road 28 but County Road 7 is through-traffic.

Police have not said whether the victim was wearing a seat belt.

A police investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the crash.

An obituary notice describes Grotenhuis as a person who “loved everyone and was loved by all. He had jokes that could make you laugh on a bad day and stories that he loved to tell.”

A private funeral service is being held tomorrow (Oct. 29) on the family farm in Spencerville.