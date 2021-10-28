Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Thursday October 28, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Thursday, October 28, 2021:

There have been 598,431 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 321 cases from the previous day (VAX: 158 unvaccinated, 12 partially vaccinated, 118 fully vaccinated, 33 unknown). There have been 585,591 people recovered from the virus while 9,862 have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 18,848,293 of which 13,925 have pending results.

(Health Canada did not update national statistics on Wednesday night. The following totals are compiled by Newswatch from official provincial/territorial websites.) Canada’s coronavirus case total is 1,706,892. The country has 28,881 deaths from the virus – 10 in the Yukon, 10 in the Northwest Territories, four in Nunavut, 2,137 in British Columbia, 3,073 in Alberta, 832 in Saskatchewan, 1,240 in Manitoba, 9,862 in Ontario, 11,485 in Quebec, 112 in New Brunswick, 16 in Newfoundland & Labrador and 100 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit added one case Wednesday to bring the regional total to 1,936 confirmed cases, of which five are active (one more than Tuesday) and 1,868 are recovered (no change from Tuesday). The number of deaths to date is 63. There is no one in hospital. There are no active institutional outbreaks. The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 430 cases (one active), Lanark County West 433 cases (three active), Leeds-Grenville Central 239 cases (zero active), Leeds-Grenville East 390 cases (zero active), Leeds-Grenville West 213 cases (zero active) and Unknown/Out of Region 22 cases (one active).

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit added 22 cases Wednesday – four in Prescott-Russell, seven in SD&G and 11 in Cornwall – to bring the regional total to 5,791 confirmed cases, of which 124 are active (16 more than Tuesday) and 5,541 are resolved (four more than Tuesday). There are two more deaths bringing the total to 125. There are 13 people in hospital (seven fewer than Tuesday) and three in the ICU (three fewer than Tuesday). There are four institutional outbreaks (no change from Tuesday – Cornwall Community Hospital’s Janet MacDonell Pavilion, Residence St-Francois in Casselman, Sandfield Place in Cornwall and Heritage Heights in Cornwall). Testing increased 308 to 166,095. The breakdown of cases is: Prescott-Russell 2,260 cases (56 active), SD&G 1,339 cases (26 active), Cornwall 1,722 cases (27 active) and Akwesasne (ON/QC) 470 cases (15 active)(Akwesasne health department reported one new case Wednesday: 480 total cases, eight active, nine deaths to date).

Vaccines: Ontario 22,435,076 (+21,761, last update Oct. 27); EOHU 328,265 (last update Oct. 27, +879 from previous update Oct. 26); LGL 150,277 individuals living in LGL with first doses, 145,102 with second doses, 2,344 with third doses. (last update Oct. 26, +651 first doses, +2,284 second doses, +211 third doses since previous update Oct. 19).

The Upper Canada District School Board reported new cases Wednesday night associated with Rockland Public School and the Cornwall campus of TR Leger School of Adult, Alternative and Continuing Education. Schools are running normally.

The leader of the Conservative Party of Canada says his caucus has agreed to a requirement that members of Parliament be vaccinated against COVID-19 or have a medical exemption to be in the House of Commons. Erin O’Toole would not say what will happen to unvaccinated members of his caucus.

B.C. has unveiled plans to be the first province to offer COVID-19 booster shots. Starting in May 2022, those aged 12 and older will be able to get their third shot. The province is already giving third shots to those at highest risk for breakthrough infections.

Health officials in Saskatchewan says there are not enough vaccinations to tamp down a fourth wave of the virus and that more measures are needed such as limits on gatherings. A letter to the health minister from senior medical officers of health says the health care system is at risk of collapse. Premier Scott Moe has been cool to bringing in any new restrictive measures.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.