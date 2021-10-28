COVID-19 Ontario Update: October 28, 2021

As of 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Public Health Ontario reported another 409** cases of COVID-19 (VAX: 220 none, 16 partial, 144 full, 29 unknown), bringing the total to 598,840. That’s a 0.1 per cent increase in total cases since Wednesday. Of those, 585,957 are resolved (97.8 per cent) and 9,865 people have died (three more than Wednesday).

There are 197 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 132 in ICU and 93 on a ventilator. The number of tests performed is 18,879,676 (31,383 more than Wednesday) and results are pending for 13,410.

Ontario has administered 22,455,484 vaccine doses (20,408 more than Wednesday), 10,977,572 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (45), Toronto (54), York Region (25) and Ottawa (28) account for 152 of today’s cases.

