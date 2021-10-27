Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Wednesday October 27, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Wednesday, October 27, 2021:

There have been 598,110 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 269 cases from the previous day (VAX: 142 unvaccinated, 11 partially vaccinated, 93 fully vaccinated, 23 unknown). There have been 585,207 people recovered from the virus while 9,852 have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 18,817,517 of which 14,276 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 1,704,374. The country has 28,840 deaths from the virus – 10 in the Yukon, nine in the Northwest Territories, four in Nunavut, 2,131 in British Columbia, 3,063 in Alberta, 827 in Saskatchewan, 1,237 in Manitoba, 9,852 in Ontario, 11,481 in Quebec, 111 in New Brunswick, 15 in Newfoundland & Labrador and 100 in Nova Scotia.

For a second straight day, the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit added no cases to remain with a regional total of 1,935 confirmed cases, of which four are active (one fewer than Monday) and 1,868 are recovered (one more than Monday). The number of deaths to date is 63. There is no one in hospital. There are no active institutional outbreaks. The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 430 cases (one active), Lanark County West 433 cases (three active), Leeds-Grenville Central 239 cases (zero active), Leeds-Grenville East 390 cases (zero active), Leeds-Grenville West 213 cases (zero active) and Unknown/Out of Region 22 cases (zero active).

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit added four cases Tuesday – all in Prescott-Russell – to bring the regional total to 5,769 confirmed cases (day-to-day increase in cases was five, but health unit change shows four), of which 108 are active (nine fewer than Monday) and 5,537 are resolved (11 more than Monday). There were three more deaths, bringing the total to 123. There are 20 people in hospital (five fewer than Monday) and six in the ICU (no change from Monday). There are four institutional outbreaks (no change from Monday – Cornwall Community Hospital’s Janet MacDonell Pavilion, Residence St-Francois in Casselman, Sandfield Place in Cornwall and Heritage Heights in Cornwall). Testing increased 374 to 165,787. The breakdown of cases is: Prescott-Russell 2,256 cases (54 active), SD&G 1,332 cases (21 active), Cornwall 1,711 cases (18 active) and Akwesasne (ON/QC) 470 cases (15 active)(Akwesasne health department as of Friday: 476 total cases, 12 active, nine deaths to date).

Vaccines: Ontario 22,413,315 (+18,428, last update Oct. 26); EOHU 327,386 (last update Oct. 26, +384 from previous update Oct. 25); LGL 150,277 individuals living in LGL with first doses, 145,102 with second doses, 2,344 with third doses. (last update Oct. 26, +651 first doses, +2,284 second doses, +211 third doses since previous update Oct. 19).

Across the border, St. Lawrence County (which includes Massena, Potsdam, Canton and Ogdensburg) added 79 new cases Tuesday to bring the total confirmed cases to 12,315. There are 426 active cases with most in Massena (76), Ogdensburg (44), Potsdam (40) and Canton (30). There are 22 people in hospital and 128 deaths to date. Just under 55 per cent of the county’s population of roughly 112,000 residents are vaccinated.

Saskatchewan expects to roll out vaccines for children 5 to 11 years old next month. They are just waiting on Health Canada approval for the pediatric version of the COVID-19 shot.

British Columbia is prioritizing booster shot third doses for front line health care workers, rural Indigenous communities and those over 70 years old – groups seen as the highest risk for breakthrough infections.

The Pfizer kid-sized version of the vaccine has been endorsed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. It still has to be approved by regulators and then shots could start as early as late next week.

The U.S. hasn’t decided whether Canadians crossing a land border for non-essential travel will have to show proof of a COVID-19 test before entering. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention hasn’t ruled it out. The White House released guidance Monday on air travel, saying fully vaccinated people flying to the U.S. from Canada will have to show proof of a negative test taken within three days of boarding. More on land borders is expected in the coming days.

