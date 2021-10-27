COVID-19 Ontario Update: October 27, 2021

As of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Public Health Ontario reported another 321** cases of COVID-19 (VAX: 158 none, 12 partial, 118 full, 33 unknown), bringing the total to 598,431. That’s a less than 0.1 per cent increase in total cases since Tuesday. Of those, 585,591 are resolved (97.9 per cent) and 9,862 people have died (10 more than Tuesday; nine new deaths and one old case from data clean-up).

There are 215 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 134 in ICU and 91 on a ventilator. The number of tests performed is 18,848,293 (30,776 more than Tuesday) and results are pending for 13,925.

Ontario has administered 22,435,076 vaccine doses (21,761 more than Tuesday), 10,964,047 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (16), Toronto (66), York Region (33) and Ottawa (27) account for 142 of today’s cases.

