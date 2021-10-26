Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Tuesday October 26, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Tuesday, October 26, 2021:

There have been 597,841 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 326 cases from the previous day (VAX: 183 unvaccinated, 7 partially vaccinated, 95 fully vaccinated, 41 unknown). There have been 584,780 people recovered from the virus while 9,846 have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 18,795,690 of which 7,079 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 1,702,587. The country has 28,805 deaths from the virus – 10 in the Yukon, nine in the Northwest Territories, four in Nunavut, 2,129 in British Columbia, 3,051 in Alberta, 817 in Saskatchewan, 1,237 in Manitoba, 9,846 in Ontario, 11,477 in Quebec, 111 in New Brunswick, 15 in Newfoundland & Labrador and 99 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit added no cases over the weekend to remain with a regional total of 1,935 confirmed cases, of which five are active (three fewer than Friday) and 1,867 are recovered (three more than Friday). The number of deaths to date is 63. There is no one in hospital. There are no active institutional outbreaks. The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 430 cases (one active), Lanark County West 433 cases (four active), Leeds-Grenville Central 239 cases (zero active), Leeds-Grenville East 390 cases (zero active), Leeds-Grenville West 213 cases (zero active) and Unknown/Out of Region 22 cases (zero active).

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit added seven cases Monday from the weekend – four in Prescott-Russell, two in SD&G and one in Cornwall – to bring the regional total to 5,764 confirmed cases, of which 117 are active (19 fewer than Friday) and 5,526 are resolved (26 more than Friday). The total number of deaths is 120 (no change). There are 25 people in hospital and six in the ICU (no changes from Friday). There are four institutional outbreaks (one more than Friday – Cornwall Community Hospital’s Janet MacDonell Pavilion, Residence St-Francois in Casselman, Sandfield Place in Cornwall and Heritage Heights in Cornwall). Testing increased 198 to 165,413. The breakdown of cases is: Prescott-Russell 2,251 cases (61 active), SD&G 1,332 cases (22 active), Cornwall 1,711 cases (19 active) and Akwesasne (ON/QC) 470 cases (15 active)(Akwesasne health department as of Friday: 476 total cases, 12 active, nine deaths to date).

Vaccines: Ontario 22,394,887 (+9,697, last update Oct. 25); EOHU 327,002 (last update Oct. 25, +738 from previous update Oct. 22); LGL 149,626 individuals living in LGL with first doses, 142,818 with second doses (last update Oct. 19, -1,298 first doses, +1,148 second doses since previous update Oct. 13, health unit has added third dose statistics with 2,133 third doses).

Masking for all kindergarten students at Upper Canada District School Board schools will go into effect next week (Nov. 1). The move was approved by the board of trustees earlier this month. Masking will be required at all times while indoors, except for eating or outside at recess.

The UCDSB announced new COVID-19 cases Sunday night associated with Rockland District High School and Cornwall Collegiate and Vocational School. The schools remain open and are running normally.

One classroom at Our Lady of Good Counsel in Ingleside has been closed due to COVID-19 cases. The Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario reported Sunday that less than five cases were associated with the classroom. The school remains open. The CDSBEO has one active cases and 26 resolved cases among its schools.

Saskatchewan is starting to use antibody treatment for some COVID-19 patients. It’s also planning to send more patients to hospitals in Ontario. So far, nine people have been transferred out of Saskatchewan.

Moderna says it’s kid-sized vaccine if safe and appears to work with 5 to 11 year old children. This would be the second vaccine offered to young children once it’s approved. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is already considering Pfizer’s application.

Manitoba has brought the Canadian international and domestic vaccine passport online. Manitobans can go to their website they used before for their provincial passports and download the federal QR code. Other provinces and territories are expected to roll out the federal passport on their websites.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.