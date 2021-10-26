COVID-19 Ontario Update: October 26, 2021

As of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Public Health Ontario reported another 269** cases of COVID-19 (VAX: 142 none, 11 partial, 93 full, 23 unknown), bringing the total to 598,110. That’s a less than 0.1 per cent increase in total cases since Monday. Of those, 585,207 are resolved (97.8 per cent) and 9,852 people have died (six more than Monday; five new deaths and one old case from data clean-up).

There are 233 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 138 in ICU and 88 on a ventilator. The number of tests performed is 18,817,517 (21,827 more than Monday) and results are pending for 14,276.

Ontario has administered 22,413,315 vaccine doses (18,428 more than Monday), 10,949,674 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (36), Toronto (39), York Region (13) and Ottawa (12) account for 100 of today’s cases.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every weekday in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.