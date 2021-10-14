COVID-19 Ontario Update: October 14, 2021

As of 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Public Health Ontario reported another 417** cases of COVID-19 (VAX: 228 none, 16 partial, 146 full, 27 unknown), bringing the total to 593,437. That’s a 0.1 per cent increase in total cases since Wednesday. Of those, 579,608 are resolved (97.7 per cent) and 9,807 people have died (three more than Wednesday).

There are 254 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 158 in ICU and 101 on a ventilator. The number of tests performed is 18,495,149 (35,421 more than Wednesday) and results are pending for 18,914.

Ontario has administered 22,148,068 vaccine doses (28,756 more than Wednesday), 10,775,345 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (43), Toronto (69), York Region (18) and Ottawa (29) account for 159 of today’s cases.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every weekday in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.