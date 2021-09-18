COVID-19 Ontario Update: September 18, 2021

As of 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Public Health Ontario reported another 821** cases of COVID-19 (VAX: 489 none, 61 partial, 200 full, 71 unknown), bringing the total to 578,869. That’s a 0.1 per cent increase in total cases since Friday. Of those, 562,827 are resolved (97.2 per cent) and 9,677 people have died (10 more than Friday).

There are 329 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 185 in ICU and 126 on a ventilator***. The number of tests performed is 17,699,212 (30,716 more than Friday) and results are pending for 17,473.

Ontario has administered 21,357,675 vaccine doses (39,210 more than Friday), 10,280,570 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (114), Toronto (152), York Region (80) and Ottawa (76) account for 422 of today’s cases.

***Sometimes ICU numbers exceed hospital numbers because ICU is people with COVID-19 related illness who may not be positive while hospitalizations are COVID-positive patients.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every weekday in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.