Prior named Leeds and Thousand Islands Township fire chief

LANSDOWNE – Mike Prior has been named fire chief for Leeds and Thousand Islands Township.

The municipality made the appointment during its Monday council meeting (Sept. 13).

Prior, who was deputy chief since 2019, has been serving as acting chief since Rick Lawson’s retirement in March.

The township says Prior has over 34 years of firefighting experience.

Mayor Corinna Smith-Gatcke says Prior is “very engaged with the officers and volunteer firefighters and is a strong advocate” for the fire department.

Prior went through an interview panel of two councillors, the CAO and Gananoque’s fire chief before the official hire.