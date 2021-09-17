Gananoque woman reported missing

GANANOQUE – Gananoque police are hoping you can help locate a local woman.

Sylvia Dumont was last seen at her home in town on Thursday (Sept. 16).

The 38-year-old is 5-foot-6 with a thin build and has blonde hair, blue eyes and was possibly wearing a blue ball cap with the words “human studies” on it.

Police say she usually wears a backpack and brown running shoes and headphones while walking.

If you have seen Sylvia, call Gananoque police at 613-382-4422.