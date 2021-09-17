COVID-19 Ontario Update: September 17, 2021

As of 10:30 a.m. Friday, Public Health Ontario reported another 795** cases of COVID-19 (VAX: 460 none, 53 partial, 213 full, 69 unknown), bringing the total to 578,048. That’s a 0.1 per cent increase in total cases since Thursday. Of those, 562,172 are resolved (97.3 per cent) and 9,637 people have died (five more than Thursday).

There are 336 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 194 in ICU and 133 on a ventilator***. The number of tests performed is 17,668,496 (33,763 more than Thursday) and results are pending for 15,943.

Ontario has administered 21,318,465 vaccine doses (35,285 more than Thursday), 10,256,563 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (77), Toronto (166), York Region (71) and Ottawa (64) account for 378 of today’s cases.

***Sometimes ICU numbers exceed hospital numbers because ICU is people with COVID-19 related illness who may not be positive while hospitalizations are COVID-positive patients.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every weekday in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.