COVID-19 Ontario Update: August 26, 2021

As of 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Public Health Ontario reported another 678** cases of COVID-19 (VAX: 395 none, 82 partial, 141 full, 60 unknown), bringing the total to 561,975. That’s a 0.1 per cent increase in total cases since Wednesday. Of those, 547,198 are resolved (97.4 per cent) and 9,472 people have died (zero more than Wednesday).

There are 302 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 165 in ICU and 89 on a ventilator***. The number of tests performed is 17,108,903 (27,815 more than Wednesday) and results are pending for 14,507.

Ontario has administered 20,605,405 vaccine doses (38,932 more than Wednesday), 9,844,659 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (102), Toronto (144), York Region (97) and Ottawa (15) account for 358 of today’s cases.

***Sometimes ICU numbers exceed hospital numbers because ICU is people with COVID-19 related illness who may not be positive while hospitalizations are COVID-positive patients.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every weekday in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.