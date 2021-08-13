COVID-19 Ontario Update: August 13, 2021

As of 10:30 a.m. Friday, Public Health Ontario reported another 510** cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 554,472. That’s a 0.1 per cent increase in total cases since Thursday. Of those, 541,946 are resolved (97.7 per cent) and 9,416 people have died (Since Thursday, two new cases and two from data clean-up).

There are 123 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 111 in ICU and 72 on a ventilator***. The number of tests performed is 16,811,269 (23,586 more than Thursday) and results are pending for 9,807.

Ontario has administered 20,096,593 vaccine doses (48,682 more than Thursday), 9,493,726 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (61), Toronto (129), York Region (33) and Ottawa (22) account for 245 of today’s cases.

***Sometimes ICU numbers exceed hospital numbers because ICU is people with COVID-19 related illness who may not be positive while hospitalizations are COVID-positive patients.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every day in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.