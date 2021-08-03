COVID-19 Ontario Update: August 3, 2021

As of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Public Health Ontario reported another 332** cases of COVID-19 over two days (168 Monday, 164 Tuesday), bringing the total to 550,986. That’s a less than 0.1 per cent increase in total cases since Monday. Of those, 539,920 are resolved (98.0 per cent) and 9,349 people have died (one on Monday, one on Tuesday).

There are 71 people in hospital (~10 per cent of hospitals not reporting weekend bed census), 106 in ICU and 78 on a ventilator***. The number of tests performed is 16,607,853 (11,515 more than Monday) and results are pending for 4,933.

Ontario has administered 19,591,917 vaccine doses (31,015 more than Monday), 9,095,394 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (22), Toronto (45), York Region (23) and Ottawa (1) account for 91 of today’s cases.

***Sometimes ICU numbers will exceed hospital numbers because ICU is people with COVID-19 related illness who may not be positive while hospitalizations are COVID-positive patients.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every day in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.