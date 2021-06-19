Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Saturday June 19, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Saturday, June 19, 2021:

There have been 541,525 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 345 cases from the previous day. There have been 528,421 people recovered from the virus while 8,994 have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 15,676,015 of which 11,236 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 1,407,269. The country has 26,023 deaths from the virus – three in the Yukon, four in Nunavut, 1,740 in British Columbia, 2,283 in Alberta, 562 in Saskatchewan, 1,115 in Manitoba, 8,994 in Ontario, 11,180 in Quebec, 45 in New Brunswick, seven in Newfoundland & Labrador and 90 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit area remained unchanged Friday for a second straight day with a regional total to 1,757 confirmed cases, of which eight are active (no change) and 1,689 are recovered (no change). There are 60 deaths to date. There is no one in hospital. There are no active institutional outbreaks. The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 383 cases (zero active), Lanark County West 396 cases (three active), Leeds-Grenville Central 208 cases (zero active), Leeds-Grenville East 348 cases (one active) and Leeds-Grenville West 199 cases (three active).

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area removed on case from Prescott-Russell on Friday (there were no new cases added) revising the regional total to 4,730 confirmed cases, of which 14 are active (one fewer than Thursday) and 4,609 are resolved (no change from Thursday). There are 107 deaths to date. There are two people in hospital with one in the ICU (no change). There are no active institutional outbreaks. Testing increased by 134 to 141,872.

Vaccines: Ontario 12,153,663 (+210,638, last update June 18); EOHU 148,474 (last update June 18, +2,023 from previous update June 17); LGL 121,877 individuals living in LGL with first doses, 17,035 with second doses (last update June 15, +7,779 first doses, +6,744 second doses since previous update June 8).

Ontario Long-Term Care Minister Dr. Merrilee Fullerton has been replaced in a cabinet shuffle by Premier Doug Ford. Replacing her is former minister Rod Phillips, who resigned last December as finance minister after breaking coronavirus travel protocols by going to St. Barts.

The interim head coach of the Montreal Canadiens has tested positive for COVID-19. Dominique Ducharme started isolation before the third game of the NHL semifinal against the Vegas Golden Knights last night (Friday).

The Canada-U.S. border will remain closed to non-essential traffic for at least another month – July 21. Public Safety Minister Bill Blair added in a tweet that the government will be sharing details Monday about plans to allow fully vaccinated Canadians and permanent residents enter the U.S. There’s been a push from both sides of the border to ease restrictions.

Alberta will lift all its major COVID-19 restrictions on Canada Day, July 1. Premier Jason Kenney says it’s safe to return to normal now that over 70 per cent of eligible residents have at least one shot.

Europe is being wary about easing restrictions especially with the Delta variant at play. Germany and France have called for vigilance with German Chancellor Angela Merkel saying people can’t pretend coronavirus is over.

While the National Advisory Committee on Immunization says people who got AstraZeneca as a first dose should get Pfizer of Moderna as their second, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he will take whatever is offered to him. His first dose was AstraZeneca.

The number of cases confirmed in Canada of the Delta variant, first identified in India, has jumped 66 per cent in the last week. There are over 2,000 cases confirmed in the 10 provinces and one territory, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam says.

U.S. President Joe Biden marked another milestone in the vaccine rollout on Friday, noting that 300 million doses have been given in the 150 days since he took office. The president is aiming to have 70 per cent of Americans partially vaccinated by the Fourth of July.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.