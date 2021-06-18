COVID-19 Ontario Update: June 18, 2021

As of 10:30 a.m. Friday, Public Health Ontario reported another 345** cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 541,525. That’s a 0.1 per cent increase in total cases since Thursday. Of those, 528,421 are resolved (97.6 per cent) and 8,994 people have died (one more than Thursday).

There are 378 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 352 in ICU and 221 on a ventilator. The number of tests performed is 15,676,015 (26,643 more than Thursday) and results are pending for 11,236.

Ontario has administered 12,153,663 vaccine doses (210,638 more than Thursday), 2,547,241 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (50), Toronto (50), York Region (22) and Ottawa (9) account for 131 of today’s cases.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every day in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.